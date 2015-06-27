Serious Crash East of Delmar Under Investigation

DELMAR, De.-The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a two vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:47 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2015.

Officials said Ashlee C. Smith, 27 of Salisbury, MD was driving on Pepperbox Road toward the intersecton of Whitesville Road when she failed to remain stopped at the stop sign.Smith traveled through the intersection into the path of a Ford F150.The Ford F150 was operated by 26 year old Dominic W. Smiley. Officials said the Ford F150 struck the right side of Smith's car in the passenger side door.Smith was transported by EMS to Peninsula Regional Medical Center were she sustained multiple non-life threatening injuries and was released.Smith's passenger Basha Taylor, 33 of Salisbury, was transported by EMS to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Taylor remains in critical condition with internal injuries.Smiley, the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries which did not require medical attention.Charges are pending as the Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident.