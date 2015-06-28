Milford Woman Charged for Attacking Another Woman

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police arrested and a charged a Milford woman for attacking another woman at an apartment complex.

According to Milford Police, on June 12th, Jakea N. Chandler confronted a 29-year-old female in the parking lot of the Silver Lake Apartment Complex in Milford.



They said she punched the victim and knocked her to the ground then continued to hit her.



The victim was able to get to her feet and get away. Chandler fled.



Police said Chandler had already been banned from the apartment complex from another incident.



She has been charged with harassment, offensive touching and criminal trespass and was arraigned and released on a $750 unsecured bond.

