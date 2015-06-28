Escaped Prisoner David Sweat Caught Posted: Sunday, June 28, 2015 4:20 PM EDT Posted:

CONSTABLE, N.Y. (AP) -A sheriff says the second of two convicted killers who staged an elaborate escape from a maximum-security upstate New York prison three weeks ago has been shot and taken into custody.



Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill says David Sweat was shot Sunday afternoon in Constable. He says Sweat was transported to a medical center in Malone but had no information on his condition.



Fellow inmate Richard Matt was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on Friday.



Authorities say the pair used power tools to saw through a steel cell wall and several steel steam pipes, bashed a hole through a 2-foot-thick brick wall, squirmed through pipes and escaped early June 6 from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.



Sweat was serving life without parole in the killing of a sheriff's deputy in Broome County in 2002. Matt was serving 25 years to life for the killing and dismembering of his former boss.



