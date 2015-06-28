Communities Turn Festival Problems into Profit

DOVER, Del. -- After the party stops at Big Barrel and all the thousands of cars and people leave Dover, communities such as Persimmon Park are left behind to worry about how bad traffic and noise will be next year.

What used to be a sleepy neighborhood is now ground zero for large scale festivals.

Michelle Machado, a Persimmon resident, says with every event there's more and more people.

"The NASCAR hasn't been too bad but Firefly has become a little overwhelming," Machado said who's lived in the development for seven years.

"Later night functions going on and they just like walk in the middle of the street and don't respect that we live here," she said.

Since Persimmon Park is located right next to the Woodlands, where Firefly and Big Barrel were held, residents are expecting events like these to grow in size in the future.

So the community's council president Joyce Talley had a meeting with Red Frog, the event's organizers, as well as the Dover International Speedway and other neighboring community leaders.

Talley discusses the compromise reached during that meeting.

"We did work out a venture as far as Firefly which we haven't finalized yet. Then as far as the Big Barrel," Talley said, "[at] the beginning of the week they notified me they were able to provide two free complimentary tickets to every resident."

Each household in the Persimmon Park community had Big Barrel tickets hand delivered by Talley and the community's council vice president. If they weren't home at that time, their tickets were held until they could be picked up.

Talley's grandson Chris Lendon says he had a great time.

"I have to tell you though i did lose my voice singing out there," said Lendon.

Machado says its a reward for the community after putting up with noise, traffic and trash.

"When you kind of give an effort to giving to the people, it makes a difference, as far as inconvenience," she said.

Persimmon is also cashing in on the festival action as well.

Just like neighboring homes in the area, Persimmon Park opened up event parking spaces starting at $20.

As for some neighbors, such as Chris Sudler, they say it's great that Dover is now a destination for entertainment.

"It's not that bad you know. I think it's kind of cool beause it's always something new happening around our house all the time," said Sudler.

Some Persimmon residents say that they'll be more prepared to handle all of the traffic next year if Firefly extends to two weekends.