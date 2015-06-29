1 Boater Missing, 4 Pulled from Water off Kent Island - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

1 Boater Missing, 4 Pulled from Water off Kent Island

STEVENSVILLE, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Authorities are searching for a missing boater after a vessel capsized in the Chesapeake Bay off Kent Island.

Maryland Natural Resources police said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday off Terrapin Beach on Kent Island, about a mile north of the Bay Bridge. 


An NRP officer spotted the bow of an 18-foot bass boat sticking out of the water and went over to investigate. He started searching and found two women clinging to coolers and then found two men floating nearby. All four were brought to safety. The fifth person on board the boat, a 32-year-old Silver Spring man, was not found and is still missing.

Police said none of the people on board the boat could swim and none of them were wearing life jackets.  


