6 Victims in Harrington Party Shootings

HARRINGTON, Del.- Authorities say six people were shot over the weekend at a party at a home on East Street in Harrington.

Harrington Police Lt. Earl K. Brode said officers from his department, along with officers from several other police agencies, arrived at the scene at around 1 a.m. Sunday to find between 200 and 300 people at a party in the house where the shootings occurred.

Brode said as they began to investigate, police learned that all of those who were shot already had been taken to area hospitals.

Police also determined that none of their injuries were life-threatening. No other information was released about those injured.

Brode said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and no suspects have been identified at this time.



 

