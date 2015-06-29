Proposed Md. Smog Regulations Get an Airing at Hearing

BALTIMORE, Md.- (AP) - Environmentalists are raising a stink about Maryland's approach to air pollution.

The Sierra Club says it's joining six other environmental groups Monday at a public hearing in Baltimore on proposed emergency smog regulations.

The Sierra Club says the proposed rules are an inadequate, short-term solution.

The Department of the Environment proposed the regulations after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan blocked adoption of a rule that would have made coal-fired power plants install costly new pollution controls, switch to cleaner-burning fuel or shut down.

The Sierra Club and a number of other environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the governor's actions.