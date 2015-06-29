Police: Man, 50, Found Unresponsive at Dewey Beach Dies

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Police say a 50-year-old California man has died at Dewey Beach in a drowning or diving death.

Dewey Beach police said the man was found unresponsive shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Chesapeake Street Beach.

Authorities said members from the Dewey Beach Police Department, the Dewey Beach Patrol and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department were involved in the effort to resuscitate the man.

Police said the man was taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, where he was pronounced dead.

Dewey Beach police Sgt. Clifford Dempsey said the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Dempsey said an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death, which is believed to be from surf-related trauma.

The state Division of Forensic Science is continuing the investigation.