Driver Cited in Route 1 Crash in Lewes

, Del.- Delaware State Police say a 52-year-old man was cited for failure to remain stopped at a stop sign following a Sunday night two-vehicle crash in Lewes.

Police said that shortly before 9 p.m., a 2013 Toyota RAV4, operated by a 21-year-old Milford woman, was traveling northbound on Route 1 in the right lane and approaching Nassau Road. Troopers said that is when a 52-year-old Lewes man, who was operating a 2002 Honda Accord westbound on Nassau Road, ran a stop sign and struck the RAV4.

There is no word yet on injuries, but police said it appears they were non-life-threatening.