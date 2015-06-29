2 Minor Earthquakes Reported in Virginia in 2 Days - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Minor Earthquakes Reported in Virginia in 2 Days

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Two minor earthquakes have rattled parts of Virginia in the past two days.

The U.S. Geological Survey's website shows a magnitude-2.2 earthquake occurred at 2:10 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was 12 miles west-southwest of Courtland.

Another magnitude-2.2 earthquake occurred at 1:08 a.m. Saturday. The epicenter was 5 miles south of Louisa.

Saturday's earthquake occurred in an area with a history of seismic activity in recent years. In August 2011, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake in Louisa County was felt from Georgia to Canada.

