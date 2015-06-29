Salisbury Man Arrested After Shots Fired Posted: Monday, June 29, 2015 11:32 AM EDT Updated: Monday, June 29, 2015 12:14 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

David Eric Harris, 52 Long guns seized Ammunition seized



SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a handgun into the air and at a parked vehicle.



According to Salisbury police, David Eric Harris, 52, fired a handgun in the 100 block of Onley Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28. Police said that during their investigation, officers determined that Harris walked out of his home and began yelling with firing the gun into the air and at a parked vehicle, causing damage.



When officers arrived, they evacuated nearby home and set up a perimeter around Harris' home. Officers were able to bring Harris out of the home at approximately 10:10 p.m., after communicating with him by telephone and police vehicle PA systems.



Harris was taken to Wicomico County Detention Center where he was charged and held on $25,000 bond. Police said the execution of a search and seizure warrant on Harris' home resulted in the seizure of two handguns, 11 long guns and an assortment of ammunition.



Harris is charged with reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property, intoxication to endanger, wear and carry a handgun, and discharging a firearm within city limits.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department by calling (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.



