Denton Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation

Denton Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation

Posted:

DENTON, Md. – Fire officials are continuing to investigate a fire they say destroyed a mobile home in Denton's Tower Trailer Park Saturday afternoon.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has not yet revealed the cause of the fire but asks that anyone with information call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529 or the State Fire Marshal Regional Office at 410-822-7609.

According to fire officials, a neighbor discovered the fire around 2:45 Saturday at a mobile home in the 26000 block of Burrsville Road, Lot H. The state fire marshal's office says it appears to have started in the master bedroom.

In total, the mobile home withstood about $50,000 in damage. It took 30 firefighters close to an hour to extinguish the fire, according to fire marshals.

