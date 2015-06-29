Two Dover Men Charged in Milford Armed Robbery

MILFORD, Del.– Milford police have made two arrests in connection with a Friday night armed robbery on Northeast Front Street.

Police said say 22-year-old Hah-Keam Earle and 20-year-old Darren Tolson, both of Dover, have been charged and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute following the incident that left a 67-year-old man injured.

According to police, Earle and Tolson walked up to the victim Friday night and asked him for money. Police said when the victim refused to give the suspects money, they punched him in the face and displayed two handguns. Investigators said the victim then provided Earle and Tolson with personal property instead of money, which they attempted to flee with.

Police said that officers on patrol in the area saw the men running and the victim told the officers he had been robbed. At that point, they took Earle and Tolson into custody without incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face and mouth, but police said he refused treatment.

Police said the handguns used in the incident were a glock-style BB gun and a plastic toy gun.

Both Earle and Tolson were arraigned and committed to SCI in default of $43,501 secured bond.