Teen Hospitalized After Falling From 5th Floor Window in Ocean C

Teen Hospitalized After Falling From 5th Floor Window in Ocean City

(Photo: CBS) (Photo: CBS)
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Authorities say a West Virginia teen is in stable condition after he fell from a fifth story window while attempting to flee the scene of an assault in downtown Ocean City.

Ocean City police said that at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel in the area of 2nd Street and Atlantic Avenue for a report of an individual who had fallen from a fifth floor window. Upon arrival, officers observed a male who had been injured from the fall in an alley directly below an open window. 

Police said the man, who was later identified as Ricky Leon Miller, 18, of Hedgesville, W.V., was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS and flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said that during the ensuing investigation, detectives determined that prior to the fall Miller had assaulted a 26-year-old woman who was pushing a baby stroller on the third floor of the hotel. The assault was unprovoked and Miller had no prior contact with the female, according to investigators. 

Police said Miller then fled to the fifth floor of the hotel and was attempting to exit through a hallway window when he fell five stories to the alley below.

Alcohol and drugs are believed to have been contributing factors, police said. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and pending charges against Miller have not been determined at this time.

