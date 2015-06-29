Worcester Water Concert Canceled

Md. - A three day concert planned to take place in the Isle of Wight Bay this 4th of July weekend in Worcester County has been canceled. Disputes over permits made the fate of the concert unclear for a few weeks leading up to the music event, but the event's organizer has officially called off the water-based festival.Boater's Aid Music Fest Alan Barzak tells WBOC the concert was going to take place from July 3rd through the 5th and musical acts such as JoDee Messina and Heart to Heart were going to perform on a floating barge with hundreds of boats anchored around the stage for the concerts. Barzak tells WBOC he filed for permit from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the permit was granted. However, Barzak did not get permits from Worcester County of the county health department. Permits Barzak says he was never told he needed. With not enough time to get the permits prior to the event, the concert was canceled for this summer.The news of the cancellation is disappointing to some nearby neighbors who said they would have definitely dropped by this 4th of July weekend."Yeah I love the idea. First of all, I love concerts and boating and those are two very popular things. I think it's definitely a good spot right there by the dock," said Dennis Michalos of Bishopville.

Barzak tells WBOC he spent about $100,000 of his personal money on the event. Money that he won't be able to get back despite the event not taking place this weekend. Despite not being able to have the Boater's Aid Music Fest this summer, Barzak says he is starting the planning process for next year. Joanne Spink lives just a short distance from where the concert will possibly take place and says she loves the idea but hopes some of her concerns are addressed prior to any actual concerts.

"I think about the traffic patterns. Not only for the people that are driving cars but definitely for the boaters as well. You know, how do we get an emergency moving back and forth? How do we get people that are in a car trying to get to one place to another?"



Barzak says he would still love to have the event next summer just off the Isle of Wight but is open to the idea of different locations, including in Delaware.

