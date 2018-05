Blood-testing Company Asks Court to Set Procedures for Sale

, Va. (AP) - Blood-testing company Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc. has asked a bankruptcy court to set procedures for a sale.The Richmond-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 7 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond. In a motion filed Monday, the company asked the court to set procedures for taking bids from potential buyers. The sale would be conducted through a court-monitored process called a Section 363 sale.Health Diagnostic Laboratory executive vice president and general counsel Doug Sbertoli tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch ( http://bit.ly/1GVtpRd ) that the sale process' intent is to sell the company as an ongoing business.President and CEO Joseph McConnell says in a statement that numerous parties have expressed interest in acquiring the company's business.