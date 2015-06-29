Blood-testing Company Asks Court to Set Procedures for Sale - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Blood-testing Company Asks Court to Set Procedures for Sale

Posted:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Blood-testing company Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc. has asked a bankruptcy court to set procedures for a sale.

The Richmond-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 7 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond. In a motion filed Monday, the company asked the court to set procedures for taking bids from potential buyers. The sale would be conducted through a court-monitored process called a Section 363 sale.

Health Diagnostic Laboratory executive vice president and general counsel Doug Sbertoli tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1GVtpRd ) that the sale process' intent is to sell the company as an ongoing business.

President and CEO Joseph McConnell says in a statement that numerous parties have expressed interest in acquiring the company's business.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Mourns Loss of Deputy

    Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Mourns Loss of Deputy

    May 18, 2018 11:07 AM2018-05-18 15:07:00 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:14:34 GMT
    Deputy First Class Steven Ray (Photo: WCSO)Deputy First Class Steven Ray (Photo: WCSO)
    Deputy First Class Steven Ray (Photo: WCSO)Deputy First Class Steven Ray (Photo: WCSO)
    Wicomico County deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own following the sudden death of Deputy First Class Steven Ray. He was 42.More
    Wicomico County deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own following the sudden death of Deputy First Class Steven Ray. He was 42.More

  • Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Wicomico County

    Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Wicomico County

    May 18, 2018 6:34 PM2018-05-18 22:34:00 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:34:21 GMT
    Maryland State Police said one person died after a car crash Friday afternoon.More
    Maryland State Police said one person died after a car crash Friday afternoon. More

  • Delmar Man Sentenced in Death of Son

    Delmar Man Sentenced in Death of Son

    May 18, 2018 5:00 PM2018-05-18 21:00:00 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-05-18 21:01:10 GMT
    A Wicomico County man was sentenced to forty years in the Division of Corrections Friday in connection with his guilty pleas to child abuse resulting in death.More
    A Wicomico County man was sentenced to forty years in the Division of Corrections Friday in connection with his guilty pleas to child abuse resulting in death.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices