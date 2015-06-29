Busy Weekends of Music Festivals Brought Big Dollars To Economy

DOVER, Del.- Tourism officials expect impact from two back to back weekends of music festivals in Dover to have been great.

Music Lovers were in for quite the treat over the past few weekends. From Firefly to Big Barrel, thousands made their way to the first state for the festivals.

Cindy Small, the Executive Director of Kent County Tourism says it's been busy preparing for the events. But for the economy, it's been worth it.

"It's kind of been like Christmas in June here for us," said Small.

The University of Delaware did a study on Firefly last year. It reported the festival brought in about $68 million to the state. This year, with Firefly adding 10,000 more people and adding Big Barrel to the mix, officials expect that number to grow. Although there are no official numbers just yet, Smalls believes both festivals could have brought the state about $100 million.

"What area wouldn't like to have that kind of a present drop in the lap during the month of June," said Small.

Even the rain turned out to be a positive for the city of Dover.

Mayor Robin Christiansen believes the rain helped lure guests outside the festivals and into other parts of the city.

"Maybe that gave some of the folks a break and sent them downtown into other places to the mall, to Target and some of the other stores in town," said Christiansen. "It gave them an opportunity to see the other side of Dover other than the entertainment side."

The economy wasn't the only thing impacted by the festivals. People living nearby were also affected. Christiansen says he reached out those individuals, even providing them with his number to contact him looking to get a better sense of the issues that impacted surrounding neighbors to the festivals.

"We're going to sit down and we're going to do a de-briefing," explains Christiansen. "Any concerns or anything that anybody saw that could be improved upon needs to be scaled back on, we're going to sit down with the people from Red Frog and talk to them about those issues."

Making sure everyone can be happy for future festivals ahead.

Kent County hasn't seen the last of festivals for the summer. In August, the Delaware Junction will kick off at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.. Officials are expecting that event to have success and a great impact on the economy as well.