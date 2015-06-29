Ferry Point Marina Looking To Replace Old Ferry With New Restaur - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ferry Point Marina Looking To Replace Old Ferry With New Restaurant

 TRAPPE, Md.- It's been a few different restaurants, bars, and even an antique shop.  But for years, it's only been a storage shed, and not a very pretty one for the Ferry Point Marina.  Manager Lewis Hardy says tearing it down is a priority for them.

"It's built out of steel; the saltwater has been eating the steel up, so it's certainly not something people will be safe in," said Hardy.

At neighboring T.L. Morris Seafood, workers say it's time for the building to go.

"Used to look good but it's kind of deteriorating and falling apart on us so I think it's time for it to go," said Jason Vinciguerra.

The plan is to tear it down and replace it with a restaurant.  The trouble is getting a septic field put in before work begins.

"The septic field that used to go to this was taken when the bridge was relocated. So we're really looking for help to get septic field in or some sort of water treatment system to facilitate the restaurant," said Hardy.

No septic field, no restaurant.  No restaurant, no demolition.  The hope is they can come up with a solution to make the restaurant a reality.

