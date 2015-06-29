Police identify man whose body was found in pond

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Fairfax County Police have identified the man whose body was found in a pond.

Officers say the body of 36-year-old Kenneth Duane Bernhardt of Falls Church was found Saturday in a pond near South Van Dorn Street near Kingstown Village Boulevard.

Authorities said in a news release Monday that the Office of the Chief Medical examiner found that Bernhardt had drowned, and the death was not criminal in nature.