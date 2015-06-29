Hospital: North Carolina Shark Bite Victim Didn't Lose Limb Posted: Monday, June 29, 2015 11:31 PM EDT Posted:

WAVES, N.C. (AP) - A hospital spokeswoman says the latest victim of a shark attack off North Carolina's coast didn't lose any limbs to the animal that nearly took his life.



Kim Van Sickel said Monday the 18-year-old remained in serious condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. He was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday in critical condition from the national seashore near Cape Hatteras.



The National Park Service said Saturday the teen suffered injuries to his right calf, buttocks and both hands while swimming with others.



Sharks have attacked several children along North Carolina's coast this month, including a 13-year old girl and a 16-year old boy who each lost their left arms.



The weekend shark attack made six in less than three weeks off the coasts of the Carolinas

