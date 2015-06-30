Maryland Man Sentenced for Exporting Firearms to Pakistan

BALTIMORE (AP) - A pizza shop owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for exporting semi-automatic rifles, parts and accessories to Pakistan.

Thirty-five-year-old Kamran Ashfaq Malik of Upper Marlboro was sentenced Monday in federal court in Baltimore.

Prosecutors say Malik, who had a second home in Lahore, Pakistan, bought 48 AR-15 100 round dual drum magazines from various dealers.

Authorities say Malik shipped the firearms to Pakistan, using false return addresses and names on the packages, as well as falsely identifying the contents of the packages.