Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Fatal Trailer Park Stabbing

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - A Newark man has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the stabbing death of a man in a trailer park.

Thirty-three-year-old Myron Parker was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in January in the death of Michael Leger in October 2012.

Prosecutors say Leger confronted Parker in the Glasgow Court Trailer Park after Parker drove through the area without headlights. Authorities say Parker and another man returned to the park, and Leger was fatally stabbed, WDEL-FM reports.