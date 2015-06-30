Mosquito Spraying Forces Closure of State Park Trail

LEWES, Del. (AP) - State environmental officials say that the Gordons Pond Trail in Sussex County will be closed briefly because of mosquito control efforts.

Weather permitting, the state's Mosquito Control Section plans to spray insecticide for mosquito larvae Tuesday morning in Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware Seashore State Park and Fenwick Island State Park.

Officials say the helicopter spraying will require the closure of the Gordons Pond Trail adjacent to the state parks from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Officials also say that federal environmental officials have determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment if properly applied.