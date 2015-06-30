Md. Officials Continue Crackdown on Illegal Crabbing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland's Natural Resources Police say they're continuing a crackdown on illegal crabbing that began last year.

Tuesday's announcement in Annapolis marks the second year of a campaign dubbed, "Don't Get Pinched."

Officials say the number of spawning-age female blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay has risen substantially since 2014. But they say the adult female population remains well below peak levels recorded in 2010 and 2011. And it's less than half of the target level of 215 million.

The campaign focuses on minimum sizes, possession limits, harvest hours and crab pot registration rules.

A media briefing on the campaign will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Jonas Green Park in Annapolis.