OC Launches Annual Walk Smart Campaign

 OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City officials are launching their third annual OC Walk Smart Campaign to help visitors and residents safely navigate the Maryland resort town's busy roadways. 

Steve McCool and his granddaughter are visiting the resort town from Pennsylvania. The two woke up to get Tuesday morning to some exercise. McCool said he does not go a day without pounding the pavement.

"I get lots of fresh air," McCool said. "It is a good way to loosening up when you get older."

When McCool and his granddaughter are making their way around town, he is extra cautious.

"We just pay attention to what's going on around us," he said. "You just have to pay attention to all of the traffic and obey all the signs as you cross the street."

The town recently had a crosswalk installed at 101st Coastal Highway, Bayside. It is part of an ongoing effort to keep pedestrians safe. Town officials said Coastal Highway widens to eight lanes in some sections and requires drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the rules of the road for everyone's safety. 

The population of Ocean City swells dramatically over the summer months with the average daily vehicle count along Coastal Highway more than doubling to 64,000.  

Unveiled in 2013, the OC Walk Smart! education campaign has successfully eliminated pedestrian fatalities in Ocean City for two seasons and continues to heighten awareness of pedestrian and bicycle safety throughout the Town.

"Probably the most important things is just to be courteous to other people, I would think, whether they're walkers or bikers," McCool said.

According to Ocean City police, 44 pedestrian accidents and two fatalities occurred in 2012. That number fell to 26 in 2013. Last year, there were 33 pedestrian accidents.

OC Walk Smart Street Teams and the Walk Smart Crab, the mascot, will promotes life-saving message beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 101st Coastal Highway. 

