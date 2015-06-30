Police Searching for Seaford Bank Robbery Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Searching for Seaford Bank Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance video photo of bank robbery suspect (Photo courtesy: Seaford Police Department) Surveillance video photo of bank robbery suspect (Photo courtesy: Seaford Police Department)
SEAFORD, Del.– Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing the M & T Bank on Stein Highway in Seaford. 

Seaford police said that at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect entered the bank and approached a teller, demanding money. The suspect did not show a weapon and left the bank once he was given an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators. 

The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 30 years of age, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-4, thin build with short reddish-blonde hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black, green and white plaid long-sleeve shirt and a blue and orange baseball cap with a “D” logo. 

Delaware State Police assisted Seaford police in the search of the area. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime is asked to call (302) 629-6644 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.tipsubmit.com

Delaware Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of conviction of the person or persons involved. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices