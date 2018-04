Police Searching for Seaford Bank Robbery Suspect

, Del.– Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing the M & T Bank on Stein Highway in Seaford.Seaford police said that at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect entered the bank and approached a teller, demanding money. The suspect did not show a weapon and left the bank once he was given an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 30 years of age, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-4, thin build with short reddish-blonde hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black, green and white plaid long-sleeve shirt and a blue and orange baseball cap with a “D” logo.Delaware State Police assisted Seaford police in the search of the area. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime is asked to call (302) 629-6644 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.tipsubmit.com Delaware Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of conviction of the person or persons involved.