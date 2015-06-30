Veteran's Donated Patriotic Decorations Stolen in Crisfield - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Veteran's Donated Patriotic Decorations Stolen in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md.- A Vietnam veteran who purchased patriotic decorations for a city gazebo in Crisfield says those decorations have been stolen.

Mike Headley has lived in Crisfield for about 12 years now. He said he served in Vietnam and was injured by two mortar strikes while he was in the U.S. Marines.  Headley said he now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.  As a disabled veteran, Headley said he likes to spend most of his time volunteering to make Crisfield a better place. Headley said he does most of the gardening around Crisfield and takes it upon himself to hold celebrations for each holiday and celebrate each branch of the military.

Headley said that for this Fourth of July holiday, he used his own money and purchased patriotic bunting to hang on the gazebo that you see as you drive into the city.

"I bought some flags. I bought banner flags as you can see how big they are," Headley said.  "So I bought them out of my pocket thinking, you know, nobody's going to bother them.  Nobody's going to take them down."

Unfortunately, he was wrong.  Headley said a few days ago he came to take down the bunting prior to a storm, but it was already gone.  All of the plastic zip ties that were holding up the decorations were cut and laying on the ground.  Headley says he checked in with the American Legions, the Lions Club, and the city of Crisfield to see if anyone had removed the bunting.  

"But that wasn't the case.  A couple days later, after finding out everything, no show.  They were gone," Headley said.

Now, the gazebo sits bare with Headley out of $100 of his own money and hoping someone will do the right thing.

"Just bring them back put them back. No questions asked."

