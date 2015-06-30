Sen. Mikulski Announces $6.8M for Water and Sewer Projects

EASTON, Md. – Senator Barbara Mikulski paid a visit to Talbot County Tuesday to announce more than $6.8 million in grants and loans for various water and sewer infrastructure projects in rural communities across Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The following is a list of projects that will receive a share of the money, awarded though the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development:

Queen Anne's County has been awarded a $918,000 grant for the towns Sudlersville and Barclay to help pay for a new wastewater treatment plant, which will take people off failing or outdated septic systems. Old systems can leech contaminants into groundwater and fields, polluting groundwater and food.

In Caroline County, Henderson has received Maryland's first-ever emergency USDA water grant worth $175,000 to pay for repairs to the town's aging water system, which failed in the cold weather last February, leaving residents without water. Right now, an older well with lower quality water is being used.

Talbot County has been awarded a $233,000 grant and a loan worth $1.16 million. The funds will re-establish and improve a bio-solids and grease treatment facility, keeping waste out of rivers, lakes and the Bay.

In Dorchester County, Hurlock's old water system is breaking down. The county has been awarded a low-interest loan of $1.1 million to replace failing water mains On Main & Academy Streets, and to connect fire hydrants.

In Somerset County, Pocomoke City's pump station dates back to 1968. A grant of $24,000 will pay for engineering and environmental studies to rehabilitate it.