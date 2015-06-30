Sen. Mikulski Announces $6.8M for Water and Sewer Projects - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sen. Mikulski Announces $6.8M for Water and Sewer Projects

Posted:

EASTON, Md. – Senator Barbara Mikulski paid a visit to Talbot County Tuesday to announce more than $6.8 million in grants and loans for various water and sewer infrastructure projects in rural communities across Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The following is a list of projects that will receive a share of the money, awarded though the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development:

  • Queen Anne's County has been awarded a $918,000 grant for the towns Sudlersville and Barclay to help pay for a new wastewater treatment plant, which will take people off failing or outdated septic systems. Old systems can leech contaminants into groundwater and fields, polluting groundwater and food.
  • In Caroline County, Henderson has received Maryland's first-ever emergency USDA water grant worth $175,000 to pay for repairs to the town's aging water system, which failed in the cold weather last February, leaving residents without water. Right now, an older well with lower quality water is being used.
  • Talbot County has been awarded a $233,000 grant and a loan worth $1.16 million. The funds will re-establish and improve a bio-solids and grease treatment facility, keeping waste out of rivers, lakes and the Bay.
  • In Dorchester County, Hurlock's old water system is breaking down. The county has been awarded a low-interest loan of $1.1 million to replace failing water mains On Main & Academy Streets, and to connect fire hydrants.
  • In Somerset County, Pocomoke City's pump station dates back to 1968. A grant of $24,000 will pay for engineering and environmental studies to rehabilitate it.
  • In Worcester County, a grant worth $750,000 and loan worth $2.45 million will be used to construct a pipeline to the Eagle's Landing Golf Course, rebuilding and upgrading its irrigation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices