Swimmer Rescued off Dewey Beach

Posted:
DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Marine Patrol (MP) Mike (Photo: DNREC) DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Marine Patrol (MP) Mike (Photo: DNREC)
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A swimmer who was reported to be too far out in the ocean from an unguarded section of beach between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach was rescued Tuesday.

DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police officers worked with the Delaware State Police Trooper 2 helicopter unit and Dewey Beach lifeguards to find and rescue the swimmer.

Officials say, after a Dewey Beach lifeguard responded to the 911 call but was unable to reach him, Trooper 2 arrived and located the swimmer, who had been swept one-half mile offshore at the south end of Dewey, where Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police aboard marine patrol vessel MP "Mike" pulled the man from the water. Officials say the swimmer, who was visiting from out-of-state, was taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes for evaluation.

"Swimming in the waters along Delaware's ocean coast is a very popular summer pastime, but the area is known for its strong and sometimes unexpected tidal undertow or rip currents," said Cpl. John McDerby, Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. "In this case, we had an outgoing tide and a strong south wind, which can catch swimmers off guard and pull them out further than they intend to go. We encourage swimmers to be aware of these factors, choose guarded beaches, watch tides and stay close to the beach on windy days."



