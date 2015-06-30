Metal Spikes Being Added to White House Fence this Week - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Metal Spikes Being Added to White House Fence this Week

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says it will begin installing sharp metal spikes on the White House fence to improve security and prevent would-be intruders from climbing over the fence.

The Secret Service and National Park Service says the sharp metal points being added to the fence are a temporary security measure until a long-term change is designed for the White House fence.

The installation work begins Wednesday and is expected to continue for about six weeks.

The Secret Service and National Park Service plan to submit a final design for a permanent security improvement in the fall to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and National Capital Planning Commission.

