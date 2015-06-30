Oyster Restoration at George Island Landing Posted: Tuesday, June 30, 2015 6:13 PM EDT Posted:

GEORGE ISLAND LANDING, Md.- The area of George Island Landing off the Chincoteague Bay thrived for years untill a hurricane in 1993 destroyed 15 oyster houses, and much of the oyster industry according to the Worcester County Tourism Office.



Several empty buildings, and hundreds of empty oyster shells can be found at the remote area now, but several companies are trying to bring George Island Landing back to life through harvesting oysters.



Kathy Phillips, the Assateague Coastkeeper said now several companies are trying to bring the area back to life.



"They are hoping to get more and more of the flats going, and renovate some of the older buildings that are down there, construct a couple of new ones, and hopefully preserve the more historic buildings that are there," said Phillips.



Phillips said the Chincoteague Bay is a great place for the aquaculture industry,and oysters could help filter and clean the Bay.



"There's a ready market for oysters and especially the Chincoteague oysters. It's unfortunate that we can't get very plentiful natural oysterbeds going. A lot of that has to do with the water quality, but through these aquaculture practices, more controlled situations, they can get a little bit of an industry going there again," said Phillips.



Phillips said multiple companies are working together on the aquaculture project in Worcester County.

