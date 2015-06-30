Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Dogfighting

HOUSTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for dogfighting after 67 pit bulls were found at his home.

Thirty-three-year-old Dawan Nelson of Houston, Delaware, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and dog fighting. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Wilmington.

According to court documents, Delaware State Police and Delaware Animal Care and Control officers searched Nelson's home in January 2013. Authorities found 33 kilograms of cocaine, two loaded semi-automatic pistols, and 67 American pit bull terriers.

Law enforcers also found items used in dogfighting.