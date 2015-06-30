Bill Allowing Immigrant Driving Cards Approved

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state House has given final approval to a bill allowing people in Delaware illegally to obtain driver's licenses.

The bill passed on a 22-to-15 vote Tuesday and now goes to Gov. Jack Markell, having passed the Senate last week.

The measure allows driving privilege cards to be issued to people who are in the country illegally and who have filed Delaware state income tax returns for the preceding two years, or who have lived in Delaware and been claimed as a dependent on a state income tax return.

The bill includes an amendment that calls for the reconvening of a task force in June 2016 to review the implementation of the driving privilege card program and determine whether any changes should be recommended.