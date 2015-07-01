Senate Recalls, Passes Proposal to Raise Vehicle Fees

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The Delaware Senate has recalled and passed a Democratic proposal to raise vehicle fees to pay for road and infrastructure improvements.

Following closed-door meetings, the Democratic-led Senate late Tuesday rescinded a straight party-line vote from last week in which the bill failed to win a three-fifths majority. Senators then approved the measure 15-to-6, with three GOP votes.

The action removed a key roadblock to agreement on other spending bills for the fiscal year that starts Wednesday.

The legislation, which now goes to Gov. Jack Markell, increases the tax on car sales from 3.75 percent to 4.25 percent. Penalties for late license and registration renewals, along with several other fees, also would increase substantially.

The increases would generate about $24 million annually to help pay for road maintenance and construction.