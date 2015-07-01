New Delaware Law Allows Immigrant Driving Cards

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Gov. Jack Markell has signed legislation allowing certain people living in the U.S. illegally to gain driving privileges in Delaware.

Markell signed the bill shortly after it passed the House on a 22-15 vote Tuesday. The legislation, which cleared the Senate last week, takes effect in six months.

The measure allows driving privilege cards to be issued to people who are in the country illegally and who have filed Delaware state income tax returns for the preceding two years, or who have lived in Delaware and been claimed as a dependent on a state income tax return.

The bill includes an amendment that calls for the reconvening of a task force in June 2016 to review the implementation of the driving privilege card program and determine whether any changes should be recommended.