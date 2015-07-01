Maryland Tolls Go Down, Gas Tax up - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Tolls Go Down, Gas Tax up

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Maryland tolls are going down, but the gas tax is going up.

Drivers will be paying less to use bridges, tunnels and roads on Wednesday. The $6 cash toll to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will drop to $4.

Many of the other discounts taking effect will require an E-Z Pass. For example, the discount of using the pass will go from 10 percent to 25 percent for the Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels. That discount also will apply to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge. And drivers with E-Z Pass will pay $2.50 to cross the Bay Bridge.

Meanwhile, a sales tax on gasoline will increase from 2 percent to 3 percent. Overall so far, Maryland drivers will be paying about 8.6 cents a gallon more for gas due to the legislation passed in 2013.

