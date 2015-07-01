Coast Guard Identifies Victims in Deadly Racing Boat Crash

GRASONVILLE, Md. (AP/WBOC)- The U.S. Coast Guard has identified the victims of a boat crash that left one child dead and three adults seriously injured.



The Coast Guard says 7-year-old Julianne Addison Rosela, of Chester, was killed Sunday afternoon when a racing boat lost control and crashed into a crowd of onlookers off Kent Island.



The Coast Guard says 35-year-old Robbie Root, of Chester, 34-year-old Jennifer Browning, of Stevensville, and 40-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Chester, were seriously injured.



The crash occurred during the Thunder on the Narrows race at the Kent Narrows. The Coast Guard says the name of the race boat involved in the accident was "This is Heaven" and that it was being operated by Philip Justus Mitchell.



The Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe site has been set up for Julianne;s family to help with medical bills and lost wages for her mother, and funeral expenses for Julianne.