Coast Guard Identifies Victims in Deadly Racing Boat Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Coast Guard Identifies Victims in Deadly Racing Boat Crash

Posted: Updated:
Julianne Addison Rosela, 7, of Chester, tragically passed when a racing boat lost control and collided with her spectator vessel during the Thunder on the Narrows event. (Credit: GoFundMe.com / HANDOUT) Julianne Addison Rosela, 7, of Chester, tragically passed when a racing boat lost control and collided with her spectator vessel during the Thunder on the Narrows event. (Credit: GoFundMe.com / HANDOUT)

GRASONVILLE, Md. (AP/WBOC)- The U.S. Coast Guard has identified the victims of a boat crash that left one child dead and three adults seriously injured.
    
The Coast Guard says 7-year-old Julianne Addison Rosela, of Chester, was killed Sunday afternoon when a racing boat lost control and crashed into a crowd of onlookers off Kent Island.
    
The Coast Guard says 35-year-old Robbie Root, of Chester, 34-year-old Jennifer Browning, of Stevensville, and 40-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Chester, were seriously injured.
    
The crash occurred during the Thunder on the Narrows race at the Kent Narrows. The Coast Guard says the name of the race boat involved in the accident was "This is Heaven" and that it was being operated by Philip Justus Mitchell.
    
The Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe site has been set up for Julianne;s family to help with medical bills and lost wages for her mother, and funeral expenses for Julianne.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices