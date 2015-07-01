One Dead in Accomack County Motorcycle Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Dead in Accomack County Motorcycle Crash

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving that happened Tuesday evening in Accomack County. 

According to police, the crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Route 13 at the intersection of Route 180 and Adams Lane. Police said a Honda CBA1000RA motorcycle was traveling south on Route 13 when it hit a 2006 pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brian D. Davis, 22, of New Church, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Auletha Jones, 62, of Exmore, was not hurt in the crash. 

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

