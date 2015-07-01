Felton Barn Fire Ruled Accidental

FELTON, Del.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a Monday afternoon fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a barn in Felton.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the 40-foot by 100-foot structure located on the 200 block of

John Hurd Road. When members of the Felton Community Fire Company arrived on the scene, they observed flames engulfing the barn.

Deputy fire marshals were called to the scene to investigate the fire’s origin and cause. Their investigation determined the fire erupted inside the building when a mechanical malfunction occurred with farm machinery that had just been parked in the barn.

There were no reported injuries. Heavy fire damage was estimated at $30,000.