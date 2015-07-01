Felton Barn Fire Ruled Accidental - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Felton Barn Fire Ruled Accidental

Posted:

FELTON, Del.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a Monday afternoon fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a barn in Felton. 

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the 40-foot by 100-foot structure located on the 200 block of 
John Hurd Road. When members of the Felton Community Fire Company arrived on the scene, they observed flames engulfing the barn. 

Deputy fire marshals were called to the scene to investigate the fire’s origin and cause. Their investigation determined the fire erupted inside the building when a mechanical malfunction occurred with farm machinery that had just been parked in the barn.

There were no reported injuries. Heavy fire damage was estimated at $30,000.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices