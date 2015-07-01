Md. Tax Amnesty Program Starts in September

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland residents who are behind on their taxes will soon get a chance to pay up with reduced penalties.



Maryland's "Act Now, File Now" tax amnesty program runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 30. Delinquent taxpayers will have the ability to pay their liabilities with only half of the interest they owe. They won't face any criminal penalties.

Those who want to participate need to file an application with the Maryland comptroller's office requesting a waiver of all civil penalties (except for previously assessed fraud penalties) and one-half interest due. The waivers will be granted for all taxpayers who file their applications on time and meet the terms of the program. Payments made prior to Sept. 1 are not eligible for the tax amnesty program.

The following taxes are eligible for amnesty:

•Personal income tax

•Fiduciary income tax

•Pass-through entity nonresident income tax

•Corporate income tax

•Employer withholding tax

•Sales and use tax

•Admissions and amusement tax

Comptroller Peter Franchot says the program is expected to generate $18 million in revenue for the state and $4.5 million in local revenue.



Individual taxpayers and businesses are eligible for the program.