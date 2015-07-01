Md. Farmer Denies Abusing Livestock at Animal Cruelty Trial

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - A Maryland farmer charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty testified Wednesday that he treated his cattle, goats and sheep better than authorities did when they seized the livestock he allegedly neglected.

Daniel Rohrer Jr., 61, of Boonsboro, acknowledged he left dead sheep decaying for years in his barn, but said the carcasses didn't affect his care of the animals living there.

He agreed that some of his cows were thin, but said that was because they were nursing calves. He acknowledged that some goats had hooves in need of trimming but said the animals were either too hard to catch or ready for slaughter anyway.

Rohrer said he was bothered, though, by the way his livestock was treated by animal control officers who seized 95 animals from his farm in November. It took authorities more than two weeks to corral the animals and move them to other farms.

"There were times they ran them anywhere from two to four hours at a time, take a break, come back and do it again," Rohrer told the judge at the bench trial. He said one of his cows fell during a chase and had to be euthanized.

Prosecutors say some of the cattle seized from Rohrer's pasture were emaciated, while some animals kept in the farmer's barn were obese.

