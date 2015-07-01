All Clear Given at Georgetown School Evacuated For Propane Leak

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Children who attend the Howard T. Ennis School summer program are home early Wednesday after the district says a propane leak forced them to evacuate.

According to both the Indian River School District’s website and an automated phone message, the Georgetown building was declared safe shortly after 2 p.m. However, the early dismissal did remain in effect. Buses arrived early to a pick-up area across from the school to transport children home. Parents were permitted to pick-up their children from that area, as well.