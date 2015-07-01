Influential Music Teacher Has Street Named After Him in Salisbur - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Influential Music Teacher Has Street Named After Him in Salisbury

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. – On Wednesday afternoon, the sound of applause was music to Melvin Harris Jr.’s ears.  Music to his ears, not because it was for him but because it reflects the impact he and his passion for music has had on so many.

On Wednesday, Salisbury’s beloved music teacher and band director received a standing ovation and a street. Melvin Harris Way sits on the corner of Lake St. and Booth St.

Melvin says when he first started teaching, his goal was to get as many students involved in the program as possible. "There's a saying they told me a long time ago, 'teach a child to blow a horn and they'll never blow a safe.’" Harris says.

Wednesday’s turnout was a testament to the mark he left on his students and the community. Harris began teaching at Salisbury High School in 1960, an all-black school. At the time, the city had not integrated its students.

Isaiah Oakley was one of his first students when he came to Salisbury. Oakley says he had an uplifting personality at a time when that was something a young black man needed. Oakley says to see Harris have a street named after him is more than fitting, given the impact he had on the community. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices