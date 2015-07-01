Rosedale Beach Boat Ramp Upgrades Completed Ahead of Schedule

The newly reopened and upgraded Rosedale Beach Boat Ramp near Millsboro. (Photo: DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife)

DOVER, Del. - Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, the Rosedale Beach Boat Ramp near Millsboro is back open ahead of schedule after upgrades were completed.

DNREC's Division of Fish & Wildlife announced Wednesday that upgrades were completed on June 26th, five days ahead of schedule, with full access restored to the boat ramp.

The upgrades include replacing dock walkways, installing floating aluminum courtesy docks, ramp repairs, and filling a large hole at the end of the ramp, officials said. The hole was created by power loading boats at the ramp, a practice which the Division of Fish & Wildlife advises against.

DNREC says that with proper care from the boating and angling public, the upgrades to amenities at the Rosedale Beach Ramp will provide enhanced boat launching in Sussex County for many years.