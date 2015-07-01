Bicyclist Ends Cross-Country Bike Ride in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After traveling for more than a month, a bicyclist from Minnesota wrapped up a bike ride of a lifetime Wednesday.

Abe Kolstad set out on his bike on May 21 in New Port, Oregon and traveled more than 3,200 miles before arriving in Rehoboth Beach around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The trip into Delaware was the final stretch on his journey to raise money for people suffering from traumatic brain injuries.

Kolstad's brother, Isaac, was assaulted in 2014. Kolstad says Isaac suffered a traumatic brain injury and to undergo multiple surgeries, including one to remove part of his skull. Kolstad says his brother has had a life of rehabilitation ever since. He says Isaac is still recovering from a 17-day coma that forced him to relearn how to speak and walk.

Kolstad says he decided to make the trek across the country for his brother and the other 30,000 Americans who are dealing with traumatic brain injuries. He says while his brother was recovering, a lot of people came together and donated money to help them get through the medical expenses. This is his way of giving back.

"It feels pretty good," Abe Kolstad said as WBOC caught up with him Wednesday in Dover. "It's amazing how many people have relatives or family members who've had either traumatic brain injuries or spinal cord injuries. It seems, a lot of people we've talked to know someone who has suffered from this and they also need help as well."

Kolstad says he rode about 80 miles a day and only took two days off on his journey because of bad weather.

Kolstad, through his website Coast 22 Coast, has raised more than $9,700 as of Wednesday evening. His goal is to raise $40,000 by mid-July. To donate to Kolstad's campaign and to learn more about Coast 22 Coast, you can find it on his website.