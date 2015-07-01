Suspects Arrested in Connection with Federalsburg Shooting

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- Authorities arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting in Federalsburg.

The Caroline County Sheriff's office say it happened on June 25 at a home on Brooklyn Avenue.

Officials say they found 32-year-old William Parker suffering from a single gunshot wound. Parker was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford in stable but critical condition.

Police identified as Jerry Murrat and Tionne Austin as suspects. Both were arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder. They are being held at the Caroline County Detention Center.