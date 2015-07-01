Pocomoke City Police Chief No Longer Leading Department

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- The Pocomoke City Police Department is without a leader for the time being.

Pocomoke Mayor Bruce Morrison confirmed for WBOC that police chief Kelvin Sewell is no longer with the department.

Morrison would not specify a reason for Sewell's departure but did say it is a personnel matter.

In an exclusive statement made to WBOC, former chief Sewell says the mayor and city council voted to terminate his position.

Sewell says that decision came Monday night during a closed session meeting.

A meeting that Rev. Ronnie White of Pocomoke's House of Love church says should not have happened without the public's knowledge.

"None of the citizens were informed. We never knew that this was going to happen. It was just like we were left out of the loop," said White.

The community says it's not backing down from finding out the truth behind Sewell's termination.

Several community leaders including Rev. White and Rev. James Jones are holding a town meeting Thursday evening at 6:3pm at New Macedonia Baptist Church. There, the community will discuss the next steps toward finding answers for Sewell's termination.

Jones says the work Sewell has done for the city since he took office in 2010 is proof he is still needed in Pocomoke.

"I've done my homework as late as today. Over the last 20 years, we are at an all time low in crime, drug activity," said Jones. "I mean it still happens, but it's almost nonexistent compared to the way it's been in the past."

Some locals including Eremine Beckwith say she's fearful of what Pocomoke might become without someone like Sewell leading by example.

"I'm fearing that we're going to end up being like down south. As far as police brutality, as far as the young black men. I fear for their life. [Sewell] has been keeping the town peaceful," said Beckwith.

Sewell says he does not know who will replace as police chief or who will be assigned as the interim police chief.

In an exclusive statement WBOC obtained, Sewell says that he has loved protecting and serving the city of Pocomoke, working with the community and the city's youth during his tenure as chief.

Although Sewell could not comment further as to why he's no longer with the department, he wishes the best for the city.