Kidney Donor LaTwanya Goslee Back on her Feet

SALISBURY, Md.- Three months ago LaTwanya Goslee donated her kidney as part of the largest kidney chain ever.

Wednesday night she got back on her feet and taught her first zumba class since her surgery and WBOC was there.

Goslee said its been a long road to recovery, and not being able to be active, and teach zumba was one of the most difficult parts.

"The first few weeks were the worst, but once I got through the first few weeks it wasn't too bad. I had to slowly kind of ease into doing different things, and I would say just over the last four weeks or so I've been able to be a lot more active,” said Goslee.

Goslee said she isn’t feeling 100% but you would have never known by watching her dance.

She said her friends and family helped her throughout her recovery and kept her positive.

"Everybody's been so supportive throughout this whole time, and its been really overwhelming, shocking, and surprising. I mean I knew that I had support, but the amount of support and lengths that some people went to to support me has been just so humbling,” said Goslee.

Goslee said after three long months getting back to teaching zumba is just one step closer to feeling like herself again.

"It's kind of like my whole life has changed, and kind of been turned upside down. I'm so active and I wasn't able to do a lot of things I normally do. A lot of things that bring me income, and make me feel good .It kind of turned my world upside down, so I feel like I'm starting to get back to life as I know it which feels really great,” said Goslee.

Goslee plans to teach three more zumba classes this week.