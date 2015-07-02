VDOT Clearing Work Zones, Lifting Lane Closures for Holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia transportation officials are suspending most highway work zones to make room for the rush of Fourth of July holiday travelers.

Starting at noon Thursday, lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads. The opened lanes will remain so through Monday.

In addition, HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 will be lifted on Friday. Normal HOV restrictions will be in place on Thursday.

Holiday travelers can get real-time information on traffic by calling 511.