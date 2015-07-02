Small Plane Crash Lands at Va. Airport; 2 People Injured - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Small Plane Crash Lands at Va. Airport; 2 People Injured

Posted:

HILLSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say two people suffered minor injuries when a small plane made a crash landing at Twin County Airport.

State police say the 1979 Piper Cherokee Warrior crash landed about 200 to 300 feet short of the Hillsville airport's runway while trying to land shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The pilot and a passenger were taken to Galax Hospital.

State police identified the pilot as 70-year-old Roger L. Kempfer of Riner. The adult male passenger wasn't identified.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

